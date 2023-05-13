Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez: Europe needs to be present in the peace initiative on Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Europe should participate in the initiative to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, when the relevant negotiations begin, reports TASS.

“Any peace formula, any diplomatic negotiations that open, must first of all have the support of Ukraine,” he said, adding that the basis for discussing this issue at the negotiating table should be the peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Prime Minister of Spain also noted the need to restore the world order, in which the principles of the UN Charter will be respected. Sanchez also stressed that he would continue to defend “the presence of Ukraine and Europe in any peaceful formula.”

Earlier, State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova said that, theoretically, China could make a number of proposals to Ukraine that would incline the country to start negotiations and conclude peace. In particular, we are talking about economic benefits, joint projects that would help the country recover from the conflict.