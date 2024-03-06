The Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), of the current president Pedro Sánchez, announced together with the Catalan independence parties Junts and Esquerra Republicana (ERC) an agreement on the controversial amnesty law, which would cover “all people” linked to the process. independence of Catalonia. The pact is seen as a key to Sánchez's governability.

The PSOE, the main party of the Spanish Government led by Pedro Sánchez, announced on Wednesday, March 6, an agreement with the Catalan independence forces Junts and Esquerra Republicana (ERC) to promote an amnesty law that covers “all people” related to the separatist process in Catalonia.

This agreement comes almost four months after the inauguration of Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government, and grants the socialist leader the ability to approve the budgets and move forward with the legislature. The pro-independence deputies have committed their support to the Government so that an amnesty with broad guarantees is approved.

The three parties revealed a consensus on the amnesty law, which they assured is “fully in accordance with the Constitution, European law and jurisprudence, as well as the best European and international standards.”

The details of the agreement will be announced this Thursday, before the meeting of the Congressional Justice Commission, in charge of approving the opinion of the law.

According to a joint statement from the three political forces, consensus was achieved in a transactional amendment based on previous amendments, without specifying its content. However, Junts sources, cited by the EFE agency, indicated that the new text will include “the crimes of terrorism and treason adapted to European standards, and not to the Spanish Penal Code.”

After several days of debate, PSOE, ERC and Junts stressed that they reached this agreement, but did not reveal which crimes will be excluded from the amnesty.

Catalan separatist party Junts per Catalunya (Together for Catalonia) MP Miriam Nogueras leaves after giving a speech during a plenary session before a vote on the government's controversial amnesty bill, in the Congress of Deputies in Madrid on January 30, 2024. AFP – JAVIER SORIANO

The norm is expected to be submitted to the plenary session of Congress next week before being sent to the Senate, where its processing will not be urgent, which would allow the Popular Party (PP) to delay its approval for up to two months, by controlling the Upper House. .

The PP harshly criticized the agreement and announced its opposition both in the institutions and in the courts, describing it as an example that the PSOE, in addition to “economic corruption”, resorts to “political corruption” to stay in power.

The former president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, leader of Junts, has received all the attention in recent days after the decision of the Supreme Court to open a criminal case against him for his alleged leadership in the organization Tsunami Democràtic, which he led massive independence protests, considering the events as a crime of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the current president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Pere Aragonès, of ERC, celebrated the agreement and described it as “necessary”, justifying that “democracy wins with the amnesty.”

Accusations surrounding Puigdemont

The cases related to the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, have generated concern among pro-independence supporters in the negotiations on the amnesty law, since there is fear that the law does not guarantee legal immunity for the political leader in his criminal cases. .

In addition to his leadership in the independence process, for which Puigdemont faces charges of embezzlement that could result in up to 12 years in prison, last week the Supreme Court decided to investigate him for terrorism due to his alleged participation in the anonymous platform Tsunami Democràtic, responsible of organizing protests against the sentences of separatist leaders in 2019.



Former exiled Catalan leader, Spanish member of the European Parliament and founder of the Junts per Catalunya (Together for Catalonia) party Carles Puigdemont speaks during a press conference to announce the new government of the Council of Catalonia in Rivesaltes. January 1, 2024. AFP – JEAN-CHRISTOPHE MILHET

The judicial situation of the former Catalan president has been further complicated by the investigations into the 'Volhov' case, related to alleged contacts with Russia in search of support for the independence process. The judge has extended the investigation, focusing attention on Puigdemont, with a possible accusation of high treason.

In addition to Puigdemont, Spanish courts are also investigating Marta Rovira, general secretary of the independence party ERC, for her alleged involvement in unrest during the Tsunami Democràtic protests. Rovira is currently in Switzerland, and this case became public after she no longer had charges pending in the Supreme Court, thanks to legal reforms that eliminated the crime of sedition.

With EFE and local media