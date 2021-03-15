That life is a mixture of genders is something that Luiso Berdejo (San Sebastián, 45 years old) was clear on the day he suffered a fit of laughter in the middle of his grandmother’s funeral. The screenwriter and director, a 15-year-old inhabitant of that competitive and fascinating ecosystem that is Hollywood, is now hitting bookstores with his debut as a novelist, The door of cold, which Minotauro publishes this week and that follows that maxim: it is a mixture of adventure, drama, character study, a lot of humor and, how could it be otherwise, coming from one of the creative minds of [Rec], terror. A terror that permeates everything but which is, in the words of the author, “an excuse to have a good time.”

