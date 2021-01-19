Spanish third-league Madrid club Internacional have acquired former Real Madrid striker David Barral. The transfer will go down in the history of football, since it was the first to be settled in cryptocurrency. The club wrote about this on its page in Twitter…

The cost of the transfer was not disclosed.

The 37-year-old forward signed a contract until the summer of 2021. notes REN TV.

Barral is a graduate of Real Madrid, for which he has never played. The athlete changed about a dozen teams, including Fuenlabrada, Levante, Granada and Cadiz.

This is not the first acquisition of a football player for bitcoins. In January 2018, the Turkish amateur club Harunustaspor paid for the player’s purchase with cryptocurrency, the newspaper notes “Sport-Express”… Omer Faruk Kyroglu was bought for 0.0524 bitcoins (14.3 thousand rubles at the current exchange rate) and 2.5 thousand Turkish lira (24.7 thousand rubles at the current exchange rate).