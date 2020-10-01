A street in Madrid at the time of the coronavirus, October 1, 2020 (DAVID FERNANDEZ / EFE)

While the Minister of Health Olivier Véran draws up Thursday, October 1 the weekly picture of the situation concerning the coronavirus, how is the fight against the epidemic going abroad? Direction Spain, the Netherlands and India.

In Spain, the central government and the regional executive in Madrid are at war. The authorities finally decided on Wednesday September 30 to extend to the entire capital the measures already in force for a week in the areas of the region most affected by the virus.

The regional executive announces that it will apply the measures if forced to do so, but promises a legal remedy. This is what is called in Spain perimeter confinement: in the perimeter where you can move freely, it is recommended to reduce your movements to the strict minimum but no ban has been put in place. On the other hand, when one leaves the perimeter or when one wants to return there, it is necessary to present a valid reason: to go to work, to take its children to school, or to go to the doctor.

The perimeter in question is the municipality of Madrid. For those who live in the capital or one of the suburban cities, also badly affected by the pandemic, other restrictions are imposed. Meetings are limited to six people, shops close at 10 p.m. and restaurants at 11 p.m. They can only set up tables for a maximum of six guests. Children’s parks are closed.

The president of the region declared on Thursday October 1 that Madrid will not go into rebellion. It will carry out the orders of the central government, but at the same time, the region will go to court. The procedure may take longer than expected. The ministerial decree gives 48 hours to put the restrictions in place, but the region can ask the courts to suspend the summary measures pending a decision on the merits of the question.

The Dutch government decided this week, in an emergency, to toughen measures across the country. Restaurants and cafes must now close at 10 p.m. At home, only three visitors, excluding children, are allowed. Sporting events, both professional and amateur, are prohibited to the public. The government is also toughening its tone on masks: even if it does not impose anything, it strongly advises the Dutch to wear it in public indoor spaces such as shops. Until then, it was only necessary to have it on public transport. The authorities also advise the wearing of masks in schools, not during lessons, but at least in hallways and common areas.

This important shift in masks surprised more than one. Dutch public television quipped after the government announcements. According to her, until this week, the Netherlands were in Europe like the village of Asterix and Obelix, one of the last irreducible in the face of the invasion of masks. For part of the opposition, these latest announcements are the umpteenth proof of the failure of the management of this health crisis by the Dutch government. First, because the measures are being taken when the number of positive tests is increasing worryingly, especially in large cities. Second, because a lot of it is just advice, the government is not forcing anything.

Even if there has never been compulsory confinement, the country is experiencing a significant movement against health measures. For months protests have been taking place regularly, some are banned. They have already been marked by clashes with the police. However, according to a recent poll commissioned by the country’s leading private television station, more than 70% of the Dutch are in favor of toughening anti-Covid-19 measures.

The Indian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced Thursday, October 1, the fifth phase of opening the country. Schools and cinemas will be allowed to reopen. Outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people are now allowed, as many religious celebrations approach. A decision that may surprise. On the one hand it is going against global trends and on the other hand the pandemic is far from receding in India. The country records more than 80,000 cases of covid-19 every day. The toll of the epidemic in the country is approaching 100,000 dead and these are only official figures. On the other hand, there is no resumption of international air links in prospect.

Overall, Indians are not very concerned about this easing of restrictions. In fact, the discipline of the population has been relaxing for a while. Already in September, the subways, bars and restaurants reopened.

There is an economic and social emergency to deconfin. India’s GDP has plunged by nearly 25% and schools have been closed for six months in this country with a very young demographics. The question of schools nevertheless remains thorny. A few weeks ago, the maintenance of very large examinations had made young people jump worried about the risk of contamination. Moreover, each Indian state has until October 15 to decide whether or not to resume classes. Maharashtra, state of Bombay, the economic heart of the country, has already made it known that it will not be taking part.