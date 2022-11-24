A tragic situation is developing for the Kyiv regime on the eve of winter. This opinion was expressed on November 22 by the Spanish columnist Fabrizio Casari in an article for the publication Rebelion.

The author of the material notes that the Ukrainian authorities declare victories, but half of the country is already littered with snow, there is no electricity, interruptions in water supply.

However, according to Kazari, the real tragedy has not yet arrived: the main forces of winter will hit the country from December to March. The Ukrainian army, as the author of the article emphasizes, is disorganized and enters only those zones left by the Russians.

In addition, there is a decrease in the volume of aid supplied to Kyiv in the form of weapons and ammunition from the United States and Europe.

“Aid is scarce, the global economic crisis does not allow much support, the US and EU governments are already tired of Zelensky’s arrogance and are not ready to make big sacrifices,” Kazari concludes.

On November 19, an employee of the Czech Defense University Brno, Zdeněk Petrash, said that due to the depletion of stocks of weapons and ammunition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (APU) had lost the initiative on the battlefield. Petrash noted that Kyiv has spent too many weapons and other materiel in recent months. At the same time, in the West, enthusiasm for the supply of weapons to Ukraine is gradually decreasing.

On November 21, the American newspaper The Washington Post reported, citing a military official from NATO, that the US and the EU were thinking about the risk of being left without weapons due to supplies to Ukraine. According to the source, Western countries have transferred a huge amount of weapons and equipment to Kyiv, and solving the problem of a shortage of military equipment requires long-term and strategic action.

On the same day, ex-Member of the European Parliament (EP) Florian Filippo warned of the deplorable consequences of the “crazy supply” of weapons to Kyiv. He said that Paris is supplying Kyiv with weapons, but ignores the needs of its own army and added that military assistance to Kyiv only exacerbates the crisis.

On November 17, Foreign Policy magazine reported on NATO’s concern about further arms shipments to Ukraine. As reported, NATO is discussing how to support members of the organization if their stockpiles of weapons fall below the level required to fulfill defense obligations under the North Atlantic Treaty.

The Russian special operation to defend Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. Its beginning was announced on February 24 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

