Spanish police detained two Russians on suspicion of drug trafficking during a major operation to curb the illegal supply of hashish to Europe. About this on Wednesday, September 30, reported Russian Embassy in Madrid.

“The embassy is aware of the situation with the detention by the Spanish competent authorities of a group of people, including two Russians, in a drug-related case,” RT the message of the department.

The diplomatic mission noted that the issue is under control, details are being established.

In four days, the Spanish National Police intercepted six yachts of one criminal group from Eastern Europe, 35 tons of hashish were seized, the TV channel notes. “360”… In total, two Russians and nine Bulgarian citizens were detained in the case.

The investigation into this case began in March 2019. The first drug seizures were made back in March this year. Then law enforcement officers intercepted a sailing ship, on board which there were 4.6 kg of hashish, the website writes. kp.ru… Spanish law enforcement officials said drug traffickers are using new routes through the Canary Islands and Africa after being blocked from access through the Strait of Gibraltar.

The operation carried out in September has already been called one of the largest in the history of preventing maritime drug trafficking. NSN… The cost of the seized substance was estimated at € 60 billion.

In February 2020, a Russian citizen was sentenced in Belarus to 17 years in prison for importing more than 311 kg of hashish.