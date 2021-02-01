Spaniards could work, for the same salary, four days per week instead of five.

It is the pilot project proposed by Más País, a political party that has only three deputies in Congress, that the government of Pedro Sánchez had to accept in exchange for the support of Más País in the decree that establishes how the 140,000 million euros that Spain will receive as European funds for the reconstruction of the country for the damages caused by the pandemic.

“This is a pilot project of 50 million euros to test a job reduction,” he explained Iñigo Errejón, the leader of Más País, who knew how to be a partner of Pablo Iglesias in Podemos until in the last elections, those of 2019, he broke with the current second vice president of the PSOE-Podemos coalition government to found his own center-left formation.

How would it be

“The project aims to study with some companies and accompanying so that it does not have cost, helping them with salary costs but also with digitization and productive reorganization “, Errejón added about the proposal that was, since the birth of Más País, his workhorse.

“There are people who say that this is impossible, that the economy would collapse. I suspect that they are the same people who 100 years ago would have said that the 8-hour workday, of which we were pioneers in Spain, was impossible “ Iñigo Errejón Leader of More Country

This week will be defined with the Ministry of Industry in what sectors productive, the project could be applied which, according to the original proposal, would last three years.

At the end of 2020, during the parliamentary negotiation to approve the General State Budgets for this 2021, Errejón had already conditioned his vote in favor of the government’s proposal in exchange for a slice of public accounts to be used to finance the pilot project for the reduction of working hours.

At that time, the Executive refused but now, two months after those negotiations, should have given in exchange for the support of Más País to the decree so that European funds reach Spain.

“It is about reconfiguring the way we work to work better and live better, reducing the environmental impact” Iñigo Errejón Leader of More Country

“There are people who say that this is impossible, that the economy would collapse. I suspect that they are the same people who 100 years ago would have said that the 8-hour workday, of which we were pioneers in Spain, was impossible, ”Errejón ironically stated.

And he added: “It is about reconfiguring the way we work to work better and live better, reducing the environmental impact ”.

The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, did not want to be left out of the debate: “Working time requires a new conception, which crosses, as we are already doing, labor laws and customs,” said Díaz despite not having rushed to implement the proposal of a four-day workweek. The reduction of the working day, the control of overtime, the right to disconnect or conciliation are elements that must dialogue. “

A company that already applied it

The initiative already has a successful example in Spain: the Software Delsol company, from Jaén, was the first to launch the four-day week in January 2020.

A year later, from the company they affirm that, with the reduction in working hours, they still achieved their proposed objectives, they managed to reduce the licenses among employees and the profile of the firm improved when incorporating new hires.

“It is not true that a worker, or a worker, screwed to the chair or to his job is always more productive”, is the premise of Errejón, the leader of Más País.

Madrid. Correspondent

ap