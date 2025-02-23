In Spain, more than two packages were lost per minute of items bought online, an amount that, although it is a very small proportion of the total volume of deliveries, is forcing the sector to raise its investments to avoid the damage that this produces in the confidence of the confidence of the consumer.

Together with the delays in deliveries or the management of returns, the problem of loss increases As electronic commerce is generalized as an alternative to purchase in physical establishments.

“During the sales, the loss of packages is triggered, affecting both companies and consumers”they explain from TDI, specialized in computer solutions for logistics management and that claims to have a market share close to 80% among large parcel companies in Spain.

In this regard, they point out that a simple error on the label or Lack of centralized information It can prevent delivery, generating additional costs for sellers, deliveries in deliveries and dissatisfaction among customers.

It is a new challenge for this sector, responsible for purchases to reach destination in a timely manner, which is generating a “new trade marketing”, based on invest in technological innovation To prevent consumer trust being affected and, in the long run, he reduces his habit of buying online.

According to data from this firm from a survey elaborated between a thousand Spanish consumers, 66% of them will avoid buying again If you do not receive your order in time and 23% will stop visiting an online store after a bad experience with the carrier.

Blind sale of lost packages

An alternative that some companies have found is to sell those lost or not claimed by consumers through a curious business model by which interested parties can buy these packages without knowing what they contain inside, hoping that its real value will be lower than the price at which they acquire it.

Thus, there are companies in Spain that are expressly dedicated to the purchase and sale of these packages both wholesale and the final customer, such as my mystery pack, Merkandi or LotesDevolutions, despite the risks that suppose for the buyer.

In any case, from the logistics sector they insist on highlighting that miss 84,000 million euros in 2023 -The last year with available figures-, which represents 16.3 % more than the previous year.

In fact, despite the enormous volume of shipments that are managed daily in Spain (with more than 3.3 million packages a day), Loss cases represent a minimum fraction, with only 0.001 % of incidents (about 3,300 per day), as indicated to EFE from the employer of the logistics sector, one.

Its president, Francisco Aranda, points out that, in order to deal with the challenges raised by the missing products and returns of products, the companies in the sector have made “important investments” in advanced technological solutions.

In that sense he has referred to Tools such as artificial intelligencemacrodates and automatic learning. Thanks to them, a logistics company can predict and prevent incidents with “unprecedented” precision.

Operational efficiency has also been improved with the incorporation of real -time tracking systems, block chain, the internet of things and Warehouse automation.

Aranda also indicates the importance of implementation of insurance of Shipping, automated alerts and delivery services with reception test.

All of them, he adds, have improved the customer experience and contributing “Greater trust and transparency” In the purchase process. Effect