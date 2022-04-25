The drop in registrations in Spain, generated by the microchip crisis and the effects of war in ukrainehas caused In the first quarter of this year, more vehicles over 15 years old were sold than new cars. According to data from Ganvamthe National Association of Sellers of Motor Vehicles, Repair and Spare Parts, between January and March 167,120 vehicles over 15 years old were sold in the country, compared to 164,399 new cars that were registered in the same period.

“In the end, the second-hand market is still a reflection of that of the new ones and, although it is more stable, it also suffers the consequences, above all, of the lack of supply derived from the chip crisis: there is a gap in the supply of used young people as a result of the fact that companies and rental companies are not ‘manufacturing’ these models as they cannot renew their fleets”, he comments to Five days the president of Ganvam, Raul Palacios.

This market distortion has been generated because car companies, given the shortage of supply, have prioritized the private market and have relegated channels such as the rental company, whose registrations have plummeted 63.8% between January and March, according to data offered by Anfac, the employers’ association of automobile manufacturers. By not having new cars, the rental companies do not renew their fleet and stop feeding the used or second-hand market with young used vehicles.

a third of the market

Thus, the sale of second-hand cars between one and three years old has plummeted by almost half, 42.9%, in the first three months of 2022; while that of more than 15 years has grown by 13.4%. Vehicles between five and eight years old is the age group that has increased its deliveries the most in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, 17%, to 43,145 cars. However, they barely account for 9.6% of the market, compared to 37.2% representing cars over 15 years oldwhose transactions are carried out mainly between individuals.

“This situation aggravates the quality of the offer in our second-hand market. In fact, The average age of the used vehicle sold in Spain continues to grow. In March it stood at 11.8 years, compared to 10.6 years in March 2021, doing a disservice to a park as old as ours and making it difficult to achieve the decarbonisation objectives, ”adds Palacios.

It should be noted that these data are already refined, that is, Ganvam does not take into account intermediate transfers of vehicles and shows sales to final customers. This means that, for example, when a person sells his car to a company that deals in second-hand vehicles and sells that same car to another customer, that entire process is counted as a single sale, Ganvam explains.

As a whole, the used vehicle market fell by 1.8% in the first quarter of this year compared to 2021, which, indicates this association, means returning to the level of sales of 2020, a fateful year for the sector due to the stoppage of activity caused by the pandemic. By autonomous communities, Madrid is the only region that has registered a large increase in second-hand car sales between January and March, specifically, 25.2%. In contrast, in this region new car registrations fell by 16.6% in the same period.

Regarding propulsion technologies, diesels account for almost six out of ten cars sold on the second-hand market. During the first quarter of the year, 59% of second-hand cars sold were diesel, with a total of 264,473 units. Gasoline cars, meanwhile, accounted for 36% of deliveries, with 161,685 cars. The pure electric vehicle barely accounted for 0.7% of the marketwith 3,040 cars.

By sales channels, private individuals accounted for seven out of ten deliveries, with a 69.6% share. This channel grew by 3.5% during the first quarter of 2022, to 312,635 units. Renters (down 30.8% so far this year) and companies (down 20.9%) were the channels that most decreased their used car sales volume. Between these two channels they represent 17.9% of the market. The rest is distributed by renting (a 6.5% share) and imports (5.9%).