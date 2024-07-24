Ultima Hora: Gypsy clan members stage mass brawl in bar in Mallorca

Gypsy clan members stage mass brawl at beach club in Mallorca. Conflict captured on video shared by Spanish outlet Ultima Hora.

According to the source, on the evening of July 20, a drunk man came to one of the bars in Palma, began to beat up people around him and throw things around. When the staff politely asked him to leave, the troublemaker called his relatives, and together they began to beat the club employees with their fists and stools.

As a result of the brawl, which unfolded before the eyes of tourists, several people had to go to hospitals with large open wounds. The police arrested three instigators, who had a rich criminal past. It is noted that the men constantly shouted: “We are gypsies, more than 50 of us will come, and we will deal with all of you.”