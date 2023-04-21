President travels to Madrid on Tuesday (April 25); petista will also meet with king Filipe and spanish businessmen

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) landed in Portugal on the morning of this Friday (20.Apr.2023), where it will remain until Tuesday (25.Apr.). Afterwards, the Chief Executive will travel to Madrid, Spain.

Despite the fact that the Planalto Palace is still closing the PT agenda, it is certain that Lula will participate in a business forum organized by Spanish businessmen and that he will meet on the morning of Wednesday (April 26) with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to close bilateral agreements and deal with the Mercosur (Southern Common Market) relationship with the European Union.

Lula is also due to meet King Filipe VI of Spain. However, it has not yet been decided whether the meeting will take place at dinner on Tuesday night (April 25) or at lunch on Wednesday (April 26).

TRIP TO EUROPE

Accompanied by First Lady Janja and at least 7 ministers of State, Lula is visiting Portugal and Spain a few days after returning from his trip to China and the United Arab Emirates. In the 1st half of 2023, the petista also went to the United States, Argentina and Uruguay.

On this trip, the Chief Executive must sign agreements in the areas of technology, energy, culture, tourism, health and education. According to the Itamaraty, the climate change agenda will also be discussed.