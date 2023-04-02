Anti-NATO rallies were held in the Spanish cities of Pamplona and Vitoria-Gasteiz. This was reported on April 1 TASS.

According to the agency, hundreds of people took part in the protests.

The rallies were accompanied by the slogan “Against NATO, stop the war and capitalist barbarism.” The organizers of the actions announced “a coup d’état promoted by the West through Euromaidan.” Also, according to them, the reason for the conflict in Ukraine was “the growing presence of NATO on Ukrainian territory.”

Against this background, the organizers of the rallies opposed “NATO and its territorial expansion”, against the “economic war” and the sending of weapons to Kyiv. In addition, the protesters expressed their disagreement with the “curtailment of civil and political rights.”

Earlier in the day, it was reported that residents of the Italian city of Verona opposed the policies of the European Union (EU) and NATO, fueling militaristic sentiments. About 200 people took part in the action. The rally was held in the central square of Verona. The protesters symbolically cut the flags of the EU and NATO “as a sign of complete disagreement with what these organizations are doing with Europe and with regard to Russia.”

On March 11, more than 2,000 people took to the streets of the Spanish city of Bilbao as part of a march in support of Russia. The protesters expressed their position against the NATO strategy, military support for Kyiv and the increase in the military budgets of the EU countries. They demanded the redistribution of these resources to other, more important areas for people.