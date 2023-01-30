Eco-activists glued their palms to the microphones on the podium in the building of the Congress of Deputies in Spain. This was reported on January 30 on Twitter by the environmental organization Futuro Vegetal, which organized the action.

“The population is in danger, and the authorities only think about their own benefit. We will continue promotions until livestock is no longer subsidized,” the publication says.

In addition, the organization published a photo with two girls glued to the microphones on the podium. Behind them are the flags of Spain, the European Union and Futuro Vegetal.

The protesters accuse the country’s leadership of blocking small environmental initiatives and supporting animal husbandry, which they compare to a cancerous tumor. Activists are also demanding a massive switch to plant-based nutrition, which is supposed to give Spain food sovereignty.

On January 19, Australian environmental activists put the logo of the Woodside energy company on a painting to protest the company’s alleged destruction of rock art in the country’s northwest. They drew it using a stencil and spray paint, and then the participant of the action glued her hand to the wall next to the canvas.

A day earlier, members of the Extinction Rebellion movement threw smoke bombs and covered the building of the British Home Office with black paint. Thus they protested against the opening of a coal mine in the country.