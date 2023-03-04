In Spain, a woman was run over by the subway after her foot got trapped

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
It happened at the Gorg station in Badalona, on the Barcelona metro line.
He died at the scene of the accident this Thursday around midnight.
A tragic accident happened around midnight on Thursday, March 2, at the Badalona Gorg station, on the Barcelona metro line (in Catalonia, Spain).
Around midnight, around 11:50 p.m., A woman died after her foot got stuck between the platform and the entrance door of one of the trains, exactly at the Gorg station in Badalona (Barcelonès Nord), on line 2, detailed The vanguard.
Despite the efforts of the woman and other passengers to get their foot out of the gap between the platform and the subway, the vehicle started without the driver noticing the situation and thus ran over the citizen. In addition, emergency services and firefighters arrived at the scene but could not do anything to save his life.
(Of your interest: Who is the soldier who would have caused the death of a worker in the works of the 68?).
The authorities, who have not yet ruled on the matter, would be investigating more about the facts, but for now the version that it was an accident is maintainedas indicated by the aforementioned media.
