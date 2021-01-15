Spain has set an anti-record for the daily increase in the number of coronavirus infections, 40 197 new cases were recorded in the country per day, according to the data of the Ministry of Health.

It should be noted that this is the maximum number of cases in the kingdom for the entire time of the spread of the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,252,164 infected patients have been identified there.

Over the past 24 hours, 828 people have become victims of coronavirus infection, in total, the department has registered 53 314 deaths.

Against the background of a difficult epidemiological situation in the country, a high alert regime is still in effect, in addition, a curfew has been declared. At the end of December last year, a mass vaccination of the population began in Spain.

Meanwhile, in the world, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has exceeded two million, with a total of 2,006,266 confirmed deaths. The number of people infected with coronavirus has already exceeded 93.2 million.

Earlier, the epidemiologist said that the immunity of a person who has recovered from the new virus lasts from three to five months.