El Periódico: defector Kuzminov entered Spain using fake documents

Russian defector pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who hijacked an Mi-8 helicopter from Ukraine, entered Spain using forged Ukrainian documents. This is reported by El Periodico.

“Former Russian military pilot Maxim Kuzminov, shot dead in Villajoyosa on the 13th, entered Spain last October on a passport with a false name, allegedly provided to him by the Ukrainian authorities. In Spain, he pretended to be Igor Shevchenko,” the publication writes.

The fake ID contains information about a 33-year-old resident of Donetsk who was born in 1990. This is five years longer than it was for Kuzminov, who fled to Ukraine.

Previously, a photo of the corresponding passport of a citizen of Ukraine was published. According to available data, the real Shevchenko was in the militia of the Donetsk People's Republic; he died in 2014.