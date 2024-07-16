A bus with 60 passengers on board, Inditex employees on their way to work, was involved in a serious accident today on the C-32 motorway near Pineda del Mar (Barcelona) at the entrance to the tunnel between the towns of Santa Susanna and Palafoll.

In the accident the bus overturned and remained upright at the entrance to the tunnel, as shown by the images posted on social media. Despite the impressive position, Most of the passengers managed to get out of the vehicle and others were evacuated by firefighterswho rushed to the scene with eight patrols of agents from the Catalan Traffic Service (SCT), around fifteen ambulances and two hospital helicopters.

Two of the passengers, who were initially trapped, were freed but no one was injured, according to information released by the SCTThe bus was transporting workers to the Tardera factory of the Inditex textile group, which owns the Zara brand, among others. According to the Civil Protection report, only two passengers were injured and the driver, in serious conditions..