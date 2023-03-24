And the British “Sky News” network reported, on Friday, that scientists at the Institute of Cancer Research, based in London, will send samples of glioma to the International Space Station.

The goal is to find out how they propagate in zero gravity.

Glioma is a very aggressive and incurable disease, and it is the most common among children, and most of those affected die 18 months after infection.

Surgery does not represent a solution to this problem, given that cancerous tumors spread to important parts of the brain, and chemotherapy has a limited effect, and the only solution is radiotherapy, and it is used only to relieve pain.

Among those infected with this deadly disease is Karen Armstrong, daughter of American astronaut Major Neil Armstrong, who was the first person to walk on the moon in 1969.

“Unfortunately, survival rates among patients with gliomas have not changed significantly since the death of Neil Armstrong’s son in the early 1960s,” said lead study author Chris Jones.

He added, “However, the last 15 years have witnessed a revolution in our understanding of the biological complexity of these tumors, as exciting potential therapies have finally entered clinical trials.”

Scientists can design a zero-gravity environment for diseases, but Jones believes that this could lead to mechanical stress on cells that affects the way they interact with their surroundings, which is what the research team wants to avoid.

He explained, “The experiments that will take place on the International Space Station will increase our understanding of how cancer cells interact with three-dimensional structures.”

He hoped it would lead to new ideas for how to stop the growth of these tumors.

The scientists believe that gravity, or the lack of it, allows the 3D cells they grow to grow larger than they would on Earth, resulting in larger models of how cancer cells interact.