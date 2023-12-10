Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/12/2023 – 20:16

With the protest deflated this Sunday, the 10th, leaders of the act against the nomination of Flávio Dino (PSB-MA) for the Federal Supreme Court (STF) tried to keep the Bolsonarists present mobilized for future demonstrations. Held on Avenida Paulista, the event took up just over half a block, between the São Paulo Museum of Art (Masp) and the corner of Rua Peixoto Gomide.

The São Paulo State Department of Public Security reported that it does not have an estimate of the public. There were also demonstrations in Brasília and other cities in the country.

Dino was called a “communist”, “dictator”, portrayed as someone who is adept at judicial activism and who will be an ally of Minister Alexandre de Moraes in the STF.

Protesters were urged to pressure senators through calls and messages in an attempt to block the nomination of the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to the country's highest court.

The date of the hearing, scheduled for next Wednesday, the 13th, was treated by Bolsonarists as “mockery” because it was the ballot box number used by the PT and also Moraes' birthday.

Marchinha

A marchinha played repeatedly had the motto “Dino, no”. The lyrics state that they will carry out an opinion poll on the nomination and that “this guy in the Supreme Court is a mess”.

The song also says that the minister will end freedom of expression in the country.

Demands for Nunes’ absence and campaign for Salles

Senator Jorge Seif (PL-SC) took advantage of the act to demand the presence of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB-SP) and said that São Paulo will vote for Ricardo, but Salles, in reference to the Bolsonaro deputy who is trying to make his candidacy viable mayor.

“The mayor of São Paulo doesn’t want the votes of patriots to be re-elected? Where is he? Where is his party that closed the issue with this filthy communist Dino?”, said the senator from Santa Catarina.

Nunes wants the support of former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the PL for his candidacy in São Paulo, at the same time as he seeks to maintain a safe distance from Bolsonarism.

The mayor's only commitment this Sunday was a beach tennis tournament. When contacted, Nunes' advisors did not respond to the request for a position.

Salles, however, also did not attend the protest during the two hours that the reporter was at the scene, between 3 pm and 5 pm. The demonstration began at 2 pm.

Part of the Bolsonaro leadership in São Paulo is part of the delegation led by Bolsonaro for the inauguration of Javier Milei in Argentina, but there are no records on Salles' social networks that he is in the neighboring country.

The report reached out to the pre-candidate via message, but received no response. He participated in the last Bolsonarista act held on November 26th.

Pre-candidate for Novo in SP, Marina Helena climbed onto the sound truck and took a photo with a dinosaur mask, in reference to Dino's surname.

“History repeats itself. 8 years ago I was 6 months pregnant here in Paulista shouting 'Dilma out'. We already won once! Come on,” she wrote on social media.

Bolsonaristas try to take back the streets after coup acts on January 8th

This Sunday's demonstration was the third in a row called by the Bolsonarists, who also held events on the 15th and 26th of November. They are trying to return to occupy the streets after the coup acts of January 8, which resulted in the arrest of people who invaded and attacked the buildings of the Três Poderes and who were in the camp near the Army headquarters in Brasília.

One of the prisoners was Cleriston da Cunha, who died on November 20th of a sudden illness while he was preventively detained at the Papuda penitentiary, in Brasília. He was honored at this Sunday's demonstration, and senator Magno Malta (PL-ES) compared him to journalist Vladimir Herzog, tortured and killed by the military dictatorship. “He died in state custody. But Clesão, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, died under State supervision too”, said the senator.

Malta also said that the day was important because it marked the return of Bolsonaro supporters to the streets. “Tomorrow or tonight they will say that there were 100 people here. All the media will say it was a fiasco. We are here for life. So if we only had two, it would be worth it”, he said, citing a biblical passage.

Luiz Philippe de Orleans and Bragança (PL-SP) said that attendance is increasing as new demonstrations are called, but asked the public to “scold” anyone who is not present. “We know perfectly well what is happening. The situation is serious. Those who didn't come don't know. If I knew, I'd be asking to come here. The Executive together with the Judiciary [estão] forming a dictatorial plan for Brazil”, declared the federal deputy.

With part of the Bolsonarists in Argentina, the main names of the São Paulo event came from Brasília, where they participated in the same demonstration this Sunday morning. In addition to Malta and Seif, senator Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE) also made the trip to participate in the protest.