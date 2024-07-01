Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/30/2024 – 21:24

Of the 645 municipalities in São Paulo, 185 demonstrate total dependence on transfers made by the state and federal governments for the maintenance of the public machine, according to data from the Court of Auditors of the State of São Paulo (TCE-SP) based on the 2023 budget figures. Of the total amount available in the public coffers of these municipalities, more than 90% corresponds to the Municipal Participation Fund (FPM) and the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Provision of Services (ICMS).

The municipality with the lowest own budget compared to what it receives from other entities is Santa Cruz da Esperança, in the Ribeirão Preto region. According to the TCE-SP, the city of just over two thousand inhabitants raised R$662,076.17 in 2023. Last year’s total budget, however, was R$26,485,184.98. Its own revenue, therefore, is equivalent to 2.5% of what that municipality received last year.

The TCE survey shows the amount of own resources, such as the Tax on Services (ISS), Tax on the Transfer of Goods (ITBI) and Urban Property and Land Tax (IPTU), fees and contributions for improvements. The State is responsible for transferring 25% of the ICMS and 50% of the Tax on Motor Vehicle Ownership (IPVA). The federal government distributes the FPM and the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) to the municipalities.

An expert in Administrative and Tax Law, José Arnaldo da Fonseca Filho said he has no hope that the tax reform, as it stands, will resolve the dependency of municipalities. “The real tax reform that existed in the past was to solve this type of problem, to avoid this dependency. I understand that today municipalities, not only in São Paulo, but in Brazil, are dependent on the Union,” he stated. In Fonseca Filho’s opinion, the situation puts municipal managers under pressure to align themselves with whoever is in charge of the state government and the Presidency.

Federative pact

Public Law specialist Frederico Meyer advocates a review of the Federative Pact in an attempt to reorganize the resources and obligations of the entities. “The Constitution designed a model in which the Union is the major tax-collecting force. The taxes that the Union collects are those that have a huge weight in terms of volume of resources. Municipalities, for example, have lower revenues from taxes. So, this is already a point that brings relevance to the disarray of our Federation. Basically, what has been discussed in recent years are ways and attempts for us to make new arrangements,” he said.

Meyer also highlighted that, in a disorganized federal system, the municipality is the closest to the citizen and provides basic healthcare and education services, for example. “They have a huge cost to provide public services and that is why there is criticism in the law, since the promulgation of the Constitution. The ones who have contact with the citizen are the municipality and the State. The State also has contact with the police, and also with education,” he stated.

In Pontalinda, in the São José do Rio Preto region, municipal revenue in 2023 was R$1,326,166.57. However, R$46,440,823.21 entered the public coffers. The city is the second most dependent. Its own revenue represents 2.86% of public funds. Pontalinda has just over four thousand residents.

The third city on the list is Borá, known for being the smallest city in São Paulo, with around 800 inhabitants. According to data from TCE-SP, the Boraenses’ own revenue was R$658,307.24, which represents 3.33% of the total of R$19,753,609.44.

Number of cities

The TCE data also points to another issue: the need to review the number of municipalities, according to experts. Of the 185 cities analyzed by the report, only 23 have more than 10 thousand inhabitants, such as Teodoro Sampaio (22,173 residents), Cunha (22,110) and Potim (20,392).

In 2019, the then Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, made public statements about a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that intended to extinguish cities with up to 5 thousand inhabitants that did not prove self-sufficiency.

The proposal mentioned by Guedes did not go forward. “And this generated a great deal of controversy due to lobbying. Councilors, mayors, and political parties that are capitalized by small municipalities criticized it. I knew it would not pass. However, in the legal sphere and outside of any political discussion, I was a fan of the measure, because tiny municipalities with up to 5,000 inhabitants would be extinguished by the PEC precisely because they could not prove financial sustainability,” said Meyer.

The idea of ​​abolishing cities – and annexing them to the nearest municipality – would reduce the costs of councils and city halls. In most small administrations, the payroll of councilors, secretaries, mayors and civil servants consumes almost the entire public budget. As a consequence, cities would see an increase in revenue.

“We have an absurd number of municipalities in Brazil,” said Fonseca Filho. “There are cases in which municipalities that were already small were split into two or three. This is also the result of political interest, because you create another city hall, another chamber. And then you put someone there and run a campaign, you earn money, and so on. It would be much more interesting to have large municipalities that could even be transformed into administrative regions in the same municipality, with a local administrator, if necessary.”