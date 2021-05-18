More than 100 tons of oil disappeared from five tank cars of the train during the transportation of raw materials from Ingushetia to the Krasnodar Territory, reports Interfax…

The loss was found already at the oil depot of the Slavyansk ECO company in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, where the raw materials were transported. Ingushneft Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of Rosneft and engaged in the dispatch of raw materials, is conducting an investigation.

They found out that workers at a production site in Ingushetia had sealed the tanks, the employee responsible for the direction of the railway signed the documents for the cargo, the cars were then handed over to Slavyansk EKO for delivery, but there was no longer 100 tons of oil at the terminal station.

The police were reported as missing. The management of Ingushneft is also checking information from social networks about the frequent thefts of oil on the route of trains to Ingushetia.

In April, the US military removed from Syria more than 40 fuel trucks with oil stolen from Iraq. The column was accompanied by militants of the “Democratic Forces of Syria”.