Several hotels in the capital Juba have been hosting hundreds of politicians from South Sudan for over a year. They came on a mission to negotiate peace, they never left and the slate is $ 50 million. A huge problem for the hotel association which decided to evict them.

Very long-term clients

Soldiers, ministers, deputies and officials on mission. They are nearly 300 clients accommodated free of charge in 18 hotels and apartments in the capital Juba, where they have been working for more than a year on the peace process. Some have been there for three or four years, according to the South Sudan Hotel and Restaurant Association. The mission is long, the stay too, and the hotel bill is climbing. Nobody really cares because it is the state that pays. But the State of South Sudan does not pay and the slate which reaches 50 million dollars.

Mission: expulsion

In early January, the hospitality industry sent two new warnings to authorities about their arrears, but nothing has changed. The government promised to pay off its debts but did not. The South Sudan Hotel and Restaurant Association decided to go on mission in turn and expel all customers “come for the implementation of peace”. The hoteliers gave their guests barely 24 hours to pack their bags and leave the premises.

“We don’t have any guns, we spoke to them politely, we try to convince them to leave peacefully and if they refuse, they have to pay the living expenses” Kot Maker, director of the “Royal Hotel” in Juba

Debts to the UN

The massive arrival of negotiators in Juba was seen as a godsend for hotels in the South Sudanese capital who have seen their order books filled for months. But with empty cash registers, hoteliers could no longer pay their employees or their suppliers.

More than two years after thepeace agreement reached in 2018, which renews a previous agreement from 2015, South Sudan is still struggling with its accounts and the management of public money. Just this month, the youngest UN state lost its right to vote in the General Assembly due to a debt of over $ 20,000.