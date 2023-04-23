South Ossetia’s debt to Russia for electricity and gas has exceeded 1 billion rubles, Atsamaz Kabisov, director of the Energoresurs-South Ossetia state enterprise, said on April 22.

“We have over 445 million rubles in debt to the Russian Federation for gas, and 607 million rubles for electricity,” he said in an interview with “Sputnik South Ossetia“.

Kabisov explained that in 2017 an agreement was signed, according to which the debt amounted to 320 million rubles. Since 2018, 146 million rubles have been paid out, and another 128.5 million rubles remain to be paid. In April of this year, a payment of 45 million rubles will be made. About 449 million rubles will remain until the debt is paid off.

The head of Energoresurs – South Ossetia noted that negotiations with the Russian side are planned to pay off the remaining debt to electricity suppliers.

According to Kabisov, there is a slight increase in the number of debtors in the republic, which was probably caused by an increase in tariffs for the consumption of energy consumed. He warned that before July 1, I expect debt repayment from debtors. Otherwise, non-paying subscribers will be disconnected from networks after two billing periods.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin during meetings with the leader of South Ossetia Alan Gagloev in the Kremlin, he said that relations between Russia and South Ossetia are of a special nature and are developing in all directions. Putin noted that the growth of trade between the two countries over the past year amounted to 12%, which, according to him, is a good indicator.