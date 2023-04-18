South Korea, faces a new challenge with the young population, according to figures from the government of that country, the 31% of Koreans between the ages of 19 and 38 are isolated people, who spend their lives in constant confinement.

The hikikomori They are lonely people who avoid contact and social commitments for a long time, as they prefer to be at home rather than share with others in public places.

This concept coined by the Japanese psychologist Tamaki Saito in 1998, tries to investigate the symptoms and causes that trigger isolation, which means a combination of social withdrawal with emotional conditions such as depression and anxiety.

The isolation of adolescents increased by 31% according to the South Korean state.

Possible causes

Although it is true that the studies do not yet express a specific foundation on this social phenomenon, the report ‘Hikikomori: the isolation syndrome

social youth’ , from the Montreal Psychiatric Institute, infers that its effect can be influenced for fear of rejection and social pressure, as well as psychological and identity pathologies.

However, the Asian nation has been characterized by certain customs, both in the workplace and in the family, which maintain strict cultural rules. The Korean influencer Sujin Kim, better known as ‘The Chingu friend’ He has stated several times that in his country there is a rigorous imposition on student and work days.

“For six years I studied from six in the morning to two in the morning for the university entrance exams, because if you don’t enter a prestigious higher institution, it’s a public and social failure, a failure in life practically” expressed the youtuber in his video account.

The numbers are on the rise

According to the report by the South Korean Institute of Health and Social Affairs, he estimates that some 350 thousand young people They are considered solitary and prone to voluntary confinement.

Due to the above, the Ministry of Gender and Family Equality ordered to pay the population that lives as a social prisoner, 650 thousand won, (2 million Colombian pesos) per month, on the condition of leaving his hermitage status, within the framework of the Youth Welfare Support Law.

This in an attempt by the current government to support “psychological and emotional stability and promote social growth” in the citizenship that resorts to confinement, according to the announcement of the ministry.

Depression can cause excessive sleepiness or insomnia.

In addition to this economic incentive, the South Korean state plans to create sports, educational and even aesthetic programs, depending on the reasons for social isolation, in order to help people who live in this situation.

“Voluntary inmates may have slower physical growth due to irregular living and unbalanced nutrition, and are likely to face mental difficulties such as depression from loss of social roles and delayed adjustment,” the ministry said. in his statement.”

Adolescents or young adults can apply for the program at a local administrative welfare center and your guardians, counselors, or teachers may also apply on your behalf.

