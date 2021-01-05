A prevention poster against Covid-19 in Seoul, December 8, 2020. Illustrative photo. (JUNG YEON-JE / AFP)

The practice of rewarded denunciation in South Korea did not appear with the Covid-19. For many years there has been a list of offenses that can be reported to the authorities in exchange for possible financial compensation. Those who go in search of the failings of their fellow citizens are called the “Paparazzi”. In this case, “Coparazzi” for those who denounce violations related to health rules.

The South Korean government has set up a fairly easy-to-use platform. Park Jong-hyun, head of communication at the Ministry of the Interior on the subject, explains how to use it: “There are different categories, you just have to go to the tab where it says ‘report on the coronavirus’. Then you can choose the type of offenses, non-wearing of the mask, breaking of the fortnight or other . Add photos and videos to serve as proof and finally your report will be sent automatically to local authorities. “ Then the authorities take over and must act accordingly. They have a week to report to the citizen.

The rewards for reporting are quite variable. Only about sixty excellent “paparazzi” will be rewarded by the Ministry of Public Administration with a sum of around 75 euros. But some cities have decided to raise the stakes, such as Daejon who released a budget of 12,200 euros for the 116 best informers in the city. The champion will walk away with 1 million won, or 750 euros.

However, it is difficult to measure the effectiveness of the platform, but its success is growing. “For the past month, new daily cases have risen above 1,000 and the number of people using the app has increased rapidly, explains Park Jong-hyun. At first we had quite a few reports, but with the increase in cases there has been an increase in reports. We have tens of thousands of them every day. ” If this practice is known, it is nonetheless quite decried in South Korea. Many Internet users were recently moved that these reports of informing were too important a violation of the right to private life.