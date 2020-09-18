A police operation as part of the investigation into the contamination at Sarang Jeil Church, Seoul, August 21, 2020 (YONHAP / EPA / YNA)

Jun Kwang-hoon, that’s his name, heads the Sarang Jeil Protestant Church, based in the north of Seoul, the South Korean capital. The municipality of the city announced Friday, September 18 its intention to sue in civil for damages, for an amount of $ 4 million! Jun Kwang-hoon is criticized for having organized several rallies in central Seoul, including on August 15. Gatherings that seem to have largely contributed to a resurgence of the coronavirus. The number of new cases, which had dropped to ten a day in early August in South Korea, rose to more than 150 by the end of August.

The head of this church has tested positive himself, as have 15% of his followers. In total, the Korean health agency estimates the number of cases directly linked to the Sarang Jeil Church at nearly 1,200, including nearly 600 cases of contamination during the August 15 gathering alone. The municipality considers that Jun Kwang-hoon is therefore responsible, by chain effect, for the hospital care of 640 patients, the financing of numerous isolation measures, and the drop in transport use that accompanied this epidemic resumption. . From mid-August, the South Korean authorities were forced to resume containment measures.

This judicialization is very revealing: in South Korea, several churches are in the crosshairs and in particular another: Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a Christian dissident church that looks like a sect. It claims more than 200,000 members and played a central role in the spread of the virus on South Korean soil, when the epidemic began in February. Its leader, Lee Man-hee, was arrested in early August for “hindering the fight against the virus and systematic attempt to destroy evidence”. He is accused in particular of having maintained a huge gathering of the faithful in February in the city of Daegu. This gathering was the largest epidemic focus in the country. The followers of this church alone represent a third of the infected patients in Korea. There too legal proceedings have been initiated for several months. This time it is not against the head of the Church as a person, but against the Church as an institution. The demand is even more colossal: $ 80 million in damages.

Overall, in South Korea, the epidemic remains under control, despite these outbreaks of contamination linked to certain churches. The death toll stands at 377 dead and 22,700 cases. Out of a total population of 52 million inhabitants. We are therefore far from the situation in Europe or on the American continent. This is the result of very large-scale screening and extremely strict tracing of all contact cases. Containment, which had therefore been partly restored in mid-August, is in the process of easing again. For example, bars and gyms will reopen normally from Monday, September 21. But there should still be a lot of restrictions on the massive trips that usually take place during the Harvest Festival, scheduled for late September.