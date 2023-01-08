At the time, Nicolás ‘Diente’ López was the most valuable signing in the history of Tigres, the Uruguayan player left soccer in Brazil to arrive in Mexico and a player with the UANL team, where his time has had ups and downs, well if Although he has given signs of quality, he has also experienced complex moments with the three technical bodies that have been in charge of the cats during the striker’s stay at the club.
One of those technical bodies referred to is the newcomer led by Diego Cocca, who for the moment has preferred López over the already discarded Jordy Caicedo, but that does not mean that the Argentine fully trusts Nicolás, in fact, the coach is looking for a striker with other playing conditions and has already made it clear, this could produce the departure of ‘Tooth’ who has a couple of options to continue his career in the south of the continent.
Cruzeiro from Brazil and River Plate from Argentina are the two teams that are keeping an eye on Nicolás’s situation with the Tigres and could move to sign the Uruguayan in the following days. Both teams are looking for a center forward and although the man with the cats is not the only option for either team, he is one of the most attractive. It is impossible for Tigres to enter the 12 million dollars that they paid for the scorer at the time, however, they are in time to recover some of the investment.
#South #America #signing #Diente #López
