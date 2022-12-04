In South Africa, nine people drowned in the Yukskei River during a baptismal ceremony. This was announced on Sunday, December 4 portal EWN Reporter with a link to the local rescue service.

According to the portal, the incident occurred on the evening of December 3 on the outskirts of the city of Johannesburg. It is noted that during the ritual, a flood suddenly began and the parishioners were carried away by a strong stream of water.

#South #Africa #people #drowned #river #rite #baptism