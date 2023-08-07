French President Emmanuel Macron was not invited to the BRICS summit, which will be held in South Africa in August, Naledi Pandor, Foreign Minister of this country, said at a briefing on August 7.

“In this case, no invitations were sent,” said a senior diplomat.

She also added that the decision to invite Macron should be made by “the BRICS countries and, mainly, South Africa, which hosts the summit.”

Pandor stressed that Iranian President Ibrahimi Raisi was invited to the summit.

In June, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that Macron wants to be the first Western leader to be invited to the BRICS summit. She asked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to invite the politician.

In early August, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would personally attend the BRICS summit, which will be held towards the end of August in South Africa. He denied media reports about Modi’s refusal to attend the BRICS meeting in person.

The summit of the countries of the union will be held in Johannesburg from 22 to 24 August. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Russia in South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit via videoconference.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that this would not interfere with the full participation of the head of the Russian state in the negotiations.

BRICS is an interstate association that was founded in June 2006 as part of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum with the participation of the Ministers of Economy of Brazil, Russia, India and China. Later, the Republic of South Africa joined him.