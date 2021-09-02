Digital Millennium

Sonora / 02.09.2021 12:51:10

A strong road accident at kilometer 39 of the Sonoyta highway – San Luis Río Colorado, in Sonora, which left a balance of at least 16 deceased people and another 22 injured.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora reported that the pexpert services staff He went to the scene to begin the corresponding investigations.

Likewise, the prosecution indicated that six injured people are in serious condition, while rescue work continues in the area.

