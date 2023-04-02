Mexico City.- Members of the National Guard (GN), in coordination with elements of the National Customs Agency of Mexico (ANAM), arrested a person who was carrying 47 thousand dollars without the documentation proving their legal origin.

In a GN bulletin this Saturday, it is detailed that the personnel of both institutions carried out prevention and surveillance inspections at the Almejas checkpoint, in the city of Puerto Peñasco, when they had visual contact with a passenger bus bound for Caborca, sound.

The national guards met with the driver and passengers, asking them to carry out a review of the transport unit and their luggage, in order to rule out the commission of any crime.

They all agreed voluntarily and stated that they had nothing to declare before the tax authority, it was added.

In one of the inspections, they came into contact with a plastic bag owned by a man; when opening it, a change of clothes could be seen with the naked eye, but in the background they observed several wads of bills; they were approximately 47 thousand 535 dollars, equivalent to around 867 thousand pesos.

The federal elements asked the passenger about the origin and transfer of the bills, and he replied that he did not know the amount of money he was carrying, and since he did not prove legal possession or origin, he was arrested.

The man was read the Bill of Rights that Assist Persons in Detention, his registration was made in the National Registry of Detentions, and together with the dollars, he was made available at the Agency of the Public Ministry of the Federation in Sonora, to continue the corresponding investigations.

Peyote seized

Also, the National Guard (GN) seized approximately 48 plants of apparent peyote, an endemic cactus of Mexico cataloged as protected under the Official Mexican Standard (NOM) 059 Semarnat-2010. This happened in the state of Coahuila.

A canine couple made up of a specimen and its handler, with prior authorization, entered a courier and parcel company located in the municipality of Torreón, Coahuila.

When carrying out preventive scans on several packages, the specimen showed a change of behavior in front of two cardboard boxes, followed by a positive indication in the presence of a prohibited object or substance.

The members of the GN set aside both shipments to carry out a thorough inspection and when handling them, they observed that they were not completely closed, so several plants could be seen.

After the review, they counted approximately 48 plants of apparent peyote, a cactus endemic to Mexico that is classified as special protection (Pr) in NOM 059 Semarnat-2010, for which its commercialization is prohibited.