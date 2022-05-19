Hermosillo, Sonora.- During the month of April, 87 people who had been reported as missing before the State Attorney’s Office were found safe and sound, and 18 were found dead.

The authorities detailed that of the people found 38 are women and 49 are men. In turn, of the women located, 19 are minors and 19 are adults. Of the men, 10 are minors and 39 are adults.

The 87 people found healthy and safe are from 16 municipalities: 4 in Agua Prieta, 1 in Bacum, 8 in Caborca, 2 in Cananea, 15 in Cajeme, 1 in Empalme, 2 in Guaymas, 19 in Hermosillo, 1 in Huatabampo, 1 in Nacori Chico, 2 in Navojoa, 16 in Nogales, 1 in Puerto Peñasco, 10 in San Luis Río Colorado, 1 in Santa Ana and 2 in Sonoyta.

Of the 18 people found dead, These are 3 women and 15 men, and they were identified through DNA genetic studies, fingerprinting or human rehydration in the CIF laboratory and handed over to their families, only one of them is a minor and all are from different municipalities: 2 in Caborca, 4 in Cajeme, 2 in Hermosillo, 1 in Nogales and 9 in San Luis Río Colorado.

At a press conference today, the Attorney General announced that from 2006 to date there are 846 bodies already identified, which are under the protection of the Prosecutor’s Office in 11 municipalities that have not been claimed by their families, and called for them to be communicated to the Scientific Intelligence Laboratory (Forensic Medicine ) at (662) 212-1637 or Citizen Services at (662) 341-3000.

He specified that the Mobile Forensic Laboratory has managed to identify 12 people through genetic studies through the DNA sampling campaign that has been carried out in 7 municipalities and indicated that this campaign is in force so that those interested in their cities can take massive samples or request it from Citizen Services at (662) 341 -3000.

As for the complaints for those who have disappeared relatives, they should go to the nearest Public Ministry Agency, which can be located on the official page of the Sonora State Prosecutor’s Office: http://fiscalia.sonora.gob.mx/tramites -services/sectorization