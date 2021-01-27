The ups and downs of a calendar to the limit have caused that, with last night’s victory against the Vallecano Ray, the Barça have completed an unheard of January. Eight games played away from home and in three competitions. I do not believe that such a situation has occurred before and therefore it is worthy of analysis. It is true that in times of pandemic, without an audience in the stands, the field factor seems less decisive, but neither can the burden of not being able to play in a normal environment be ignored: something like sleeping in someone else’s bed, for eight nights, and also changing mattress every time.

Of those eight games, the four wins in a row in the league stand out. Although there is no great improvement in the Barça game, they allow us to detect some signs of change. For the moment the trend is no longer that of a bipolar roller coaster, but now games are won by the minimum, suffering if necessary, when recently they were tied or lost clearly. The change of style accepted by Koeman has also given good results: without the constant fixation by the double pivot, players like From Jong or Pedri they have grown up in the center of the field. Even the long injuries of important players like Ansu Fati, Pique or Sergi Robert have their positive side, since they have illuminated the talent of Araújo and Mingueza, and have raised the confidence of Dembélé, more serious and committed to the team.

Everything is very tender to consider it consolidated, but it seems that Koeman’s men finally have something that seemed impossible in their favor: the force of habit, the inertia of winning, also grown in the opposite field. It may not be enough to win titles, or overcome the tie against him PSGBut it may serve to reverse a trend in recent disastrous years. With Valverde, with Setien, the team used to win thanks to Messi and his superlative influence. Now, on the other hand, a desirable situation begins to be sensed: that the influence of Messi is, again, the culmination of the team game.