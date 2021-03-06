Marie Rose Moro is a child psychiatrist. She chaired the National College of University Psychiatry, and heads the Maison de Solenn, for adolescents, at Cochin Hospital (Paris).

What has the health crisis revealed in your professions?

Marie Rose Moro Revealed, this is the right word. Because the crisis already existed for the whole of psychiatry. In ten years, half of the child psychiatrists have disappeared and the waiting period for a first appointment sometimes exceeds eighteen months. However, the question is not inevitable. We could train more professionals. However, there is a kind of bureaucracy which means that, despite the very real awareness, we are not allowed to do this. Whole regions are deprived of teachers of child and adolescent psychiatry, which means that there is no possibility of locally training child psychiatrists in large regional universities. The current crisis has increased needs and made care more difficult. At the first confinement, the outpatient part was closed. The congestion was tragic. And young people under construction are hit hard.

Are we not in full contradiction: while the field of psychiatry and child psychiatry is increasingly broad, there are fewer and fewer professionals …

Marie Rose Moro It is all the more difficult to understand from a public health point of view because, as I said, the awareness exists. Today, no one would dare to assert in our political bodies that there is not a lack of child psychiatrists, psychiatrists and all the professions that constitute psychiatry: nurses, psychologists, nursing assistants, educators, social workers. , speech therapists, nutritionists… It is a collective work which requires a very well trained staff. The finding is not discussed. Successive health ministers have declared psychiatry a priority. But, despite the observation, despite the needs and the increase in pathologies in our modern societies, research posts and budgets have not been increased. It is a real inconsistency.

We are asking for the securing of posts. When someone leaves, they must be able to be replaced immediately. The reality is that we are not able to increase these positions, but also sometimes even maintain them. We come up against the policy of financing psychiatry, with its budgetary decisions. This economic policy means that the priorities are not reflected on the ground. I am a department head and I have to fight every day to maintain the resources. There is a real dissociation between the awareness of the need to have these posts to treat and the need to do so. In cities like Dijon or Grenoble, there are no teachers of child and adolescent psychiatry. How do you want to train the youngest under these conditions? In some cities, in entire territories, there are no longer child psychiatrists.

You also do a difficult job …

Marie Rose Moro These are jobs where individual training, continuing education, but also the collective aspect of work are essential. Without this, staff can quickly run out. If you deal with multiple youth suicide situations throughout the day, you are exhausted. First of all, because you are afraid, it is difficult, and you must not make a mistake. Professionals are essential. They must be well trained, supervised, they must never be alone, and therefore it takes an extremely strong organization for them to do their jobs. At the slightest mistake, there is a life at stake. So, once again, we need many more positions, even a moratorium: we do not destroy positions, we increase them!

In this time of crisis, we have never heard so much about mental health. What are the consequences of what we are currently experiencing?

Marie Rose Moro In childhood, social ties represent the construction of identity. The fact that they are hampered puts young people in difficulty. Families are put to the test. For example, an Inserm study shows the increase in domestic violence against children and women. This is a telling sign in terms of public health. And then there is a more existential factor, that of the representation of the future. How will it be tomorrow? How do I, child and adolescent, project myself? There were already some fears about the environment, the future. This extremely strong epidemic has impacted their representation of the future. There is much greater insecurity of the present and the future for adolescents than for adults. They are at risk of anxiety disorders, depressive states, and that is extremely worrying. All these unprecedented situations call for a new and rapid reaction.

Emmanuel Macron announced the holding of psychiatry assizes by this summer. What do you expect from it?

Marie Rose Moro The collective analysis is already done. We’re not going to find out anything new about requirements. Where we can expect something is to agree on hierarchies, systems, strategies … in terms of care, but especially training. And we need to have visibility on the way out of this paradox. There are concrete questions, such as the modes of financing and the modality of training for future psychiatrists and child psychiatrists. This is what will concretely change the future of psychiatry. However, for the moment, no proposal has been put forward. Innovative devices, of course, are good, but it is the basic funding that is above all essential.

We are told that we must act for the child psychiatric crises which are amplifying and which we do not know what to do with, because all the child psychiatry services in the hospital are saturated, and the children remain in pediatrics, which is a problem. And, at the same time, you spend hours justifying any replacement for someone who is leaving. The government assures you that psychiatry is a priority, but, in fact, you are faced with procedures which mean that it is not.