“The Lesson of Islam” will be from the beginning of a new academic subject of choice in a number of schools in the federal state of Bavaria in Germany, reports TASS…

Pupils will be able to choose between Ethics, Islam Lesson and Religious Studies.

It is noted that teachers in German will talk about this religion “in the spirit of the Bavarian value constitution.”

The project starts in autumn in 350 out of 6 thousand Bavarian schools.