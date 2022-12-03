The situation in Somalia is very serious, catastrophic. We are facing one of the worst droughts in the last 40 years. The country suffered a famine in 2011 and another drought in 2017, in addition to recurring conflicts and health emergencies such as cholera, measles and malnutrition. And all this is added to the high rates of maternal and infant mortality, which are among the highest in the world. It seems that here, when we are still trying to recover from a blow, the next one comes immediately. And there are times when there are several blows that reach us at the same time.

The conflict and the possibility that for the fifth consecutive year the rains will not arrive are the main reasons why people leave their homes and come to Baidoa in search of health care and humanitarian aid. This city is home to the largest number of displaced people in Somalia, second only to Mogadishu, in the south of the country. To give you an idea, so far this year alone we have received more than 200,000 new people, some of whom have traveled a long journey to get here. They come as they can; some sections on foot and others in rudimentary means of transport, facing all kinds of dangers along the way. I have met mothers who have lost their babies on the journey, but continue their journey here to bring their other children for treatment.

Asma Aweis Abdallah, head of medical activities for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Baidoa, Somalia.

We are witnesses to the suffering and pain of many people who are going through critical situations. I recently saw a 23-year-old woman who came to the hospital with her daughter: she had measles and the child was malnourished. As the hospital does not admit adults, we look for a place for this mother with measles in the pediatric isolation room. They had walked 180 km trying to find medical attention before reaching Baidoa; we could not reject it in any way. However, that long trip meant that when they arrived at the hospital they already had other complications. The girl died two days after admission and the mother just one day later.

Here in Baidoa we support the regional pediatric hospital with an emergency room, outpatient and inpatient services. We also offer sexual and reproductive health, maternity and mental health services. We admit 500 children each week into our anti-malnutrition programmes, build latrines and truck clean water to areas where the displaced are. And as a consequence of a cholera outbreak, we began to support a treatment center for this disease. We estimate that with all these programs we support around 20% of the population, but the needs are much greater and many more hands are needed.

Malnutrition, a whiting that bites its tail

Most of the children we receive are well underweight. Some have lost their subcutaneous fat mass and now only have skin over bone. And when this becomes chronic, and is repeated over and over again, it affects the development of the child’s brain, its productivity for the future. In fact, collaterally, it is something that affects the whole community, because children are the asset for the generation of tomorrow. And it’s hard to think that all this is only due to a lack of proper nutrition.

Another effect caused by malnutrition is the reduction of the response capacity of the immune system against other infectious diseases, so that children who suffer from it are prone to have other health problems. In Baidoa, day after day, we see that whiting that bites its tail: children who come to us with infectious diseases and then return with malnutrition. Or vice versa. There are also many disease outbreaks attributed to water scarcity, the effects of climate change and the lack of vaccination coverage for children under 15 years of age. In any case, all these factors are contributing enormously to the increase in infant mortality.

It’s a complicated feeling for everyone, for every human being, to witness other people go through difficult situations. But being a Somali and seeing the situation my own people are in makes me feel even sadder. Despite everything, if we work together to offer the necessary services to the community, I am convinced that at least we can contribute to improve things and alleviate their suffering.

In Somalia and Somaliland, teams of MSF They work in hospitals in Baidoa, which is part of the South-West State, North Galkayo, which is part of Puntland State, South Galkayo, which is part of Galmudug State, and Las Anod and Hargeisa, which are part of Somaliland. Its medical activities focus on maternal care, pediatric care and emergencies. Also in nutritional support and in the treatment of malnutrition, and in the diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis. MSF also runs mobile clinics to care for people living in the displacement camps and in the surrounding communities.

Asma Aweis Abdallah is responsible for the medical activities of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Baidoa, Somalia.

