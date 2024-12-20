In Sol there is no room for a plaque for the victims of Franco’s regime

I completely understand that the Madrid government does not want to place a plaque in the Puerta del Sol in memory of the victims of Franco’s regime detained, tortured or murdered in the former General Directorate of Security. I understand it, and there is no need to look for political, historical, legal or competition reasons, because the explanation is simpler: there is no room for one more gossip in the square!

We think that Ayuso’s PP is fooling around with the Franco regime, or that it seeks to confront the central government again, when in reality it is a matter of pure physics: there is no room, there is no room. Take a walk around Sol and tell me where you put a plaque. Among street furniture, fountains, kiosks, streetlights, canopies, anti-beggar benches, Carlos III on horseback, the bear and the strawberry tree, Mariblanca, Kilometer Zero, the Cercanías station, the Paw Patrol handing out balloons, living statues, street shows, queues for anything, facades covered by advertising tarps, the stage that is always there to celebrate anything, the tent for any event, musical groups performing, religious preachers… There’s no more room! They don’t even fit trees, that’s why they didn’t put them in the last renovation.