Sochi Airport: four planes flying to the city remain at alternate airfields

Sochi airport operates according to actual weather conditions during a storm warning announced in the city. This was reported by the press service of the airport in Telegram-channel.

On December 24, four planes flying to Sochi remain at alternate airfields as crew members rest. At the same time, since midnight, Sochi airport has served 21 flights for arrival and 28 departures for departure.

Related materials:

The press service also said that on one of the Smartavia airline planes flying from Sochi to Moscow, three passengers became ill and abandoned the flight. The people were removed from the flight accompanied by doctors, although they did not subsequently require hospitalization. The airliner departed for the capital at about 23:40 on Saturday, December 23.

“There is a storm warning in Sochi on December 23, 24 and 25: strong winds in the city, showers with thunderstorms turning into sleet,” the airport reminded. Travelers were urged to observe safety measures and take into account the traffic situation.

Earlier, Rosaviatsia reported that about 20 passenger planes flying to Sochi changed course and went to alternate airfields. The aircraft were unable to land in the resort town due to strong crosswinds and heavy rainfall.