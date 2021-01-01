Forest litter caught fire on the territory of the Khostinsky district of Sochi, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Krasnodar Territory reports.

The fire was reported at 00:22 on January 1. It is noted that the fire covered an area of ​​500 square meters.

“The nearest settlement is 400 meters away,” the department said and added that the residents of the village of Verkhniy Yurt are not in danger.

According to RIA News, the fire occurred during the launch of New Year’s fireworks.

The fire has now been contained. 36 people and 11 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Earlier it was reported that a New Year tree was smoking in the central square of the Dagestan city of Derbent.