In the Lazarevsky district of Sochi, a boat ran over a tourist and ripped her stomach open

Another boat hit an underage tourist swimming in the sea in Sochi, the Telegram channel reports “Emergency Sochi”.

The accident occurred on the evening of August 11 on the beach of the village of Loo in the Lazarevsky district of the resort town. According to the source, the vessel sailed into the swimming area and ripped open the stomach of a 17-year-old girl. According to eyewitnesses, her “guts were hanging out.”

Doctors hospitalized the victim. The Sochi linear department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for transport sent an investigative task force to the scene. Law enforcement officers seized the vessel and are conducting an investigation.

The day before, in the Khostinsky district of Sochi, another boat ran over a man. The vacationer said that he miraculously survived because he managed to push off from the side of the vessel. The Investigative Committee is investigating the incident.