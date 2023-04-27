From 34% to 50% of the ads for the sale of apartments in the resorts of the Krasnodar Territory are fake, Izvestia was presented with the results of its own research by participants in the real estate market.

Southern resorts used to be distinguished by similar specifics, but in 2023 the number of fictitious offers has increased significantly, experts say. This is due to the reorientation of a certain number of buyers from the acquisition of real estate in foreign resorts in favor of Russian ones.

The city of Sochi is leading in this trend – about half of the advertisements for the sale of housing have become fake there, said Pavel Bykov, director of the federal company “Etazhi” in Sochi. According to him, the number of “fake” ads has grown both in social networks and on specialized sites.

“According to our estimates, now about half of all real estate listings in Sochi are fake. Some are aimed at attracting the attention of potential buyers, while others are implementing frankly fraudulent schemes, ”he said.

A similar trend is also recorded in the Flip investment company. According to the results of monitoring of open sources, which was conducted by the company, every third announcement of the sale of real estate in the south of the country turned out to be fictitious. Real estate fraud is typical for resort areas, but this problem is especially acute in Sochi, the Sochi Realtors Guild association confirmed. It worsened with the beginning of the holiday season, when the interest of Russians in buying housing by the sea began to rise. Fraudsters also became more active along with him, the Guild explained.

Dishonest sellers lure customers with low prices and good locations for properties that don’t really exist. In some cases, buyers are forced to pay a deposit for an apartment they like, but after receiving the money, the sellers disappear.

Read more about fraud schemes when buying real estate in the south of Russia in the exclusive material of Izvestia:

