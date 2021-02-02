In Sochi on the evening of Tuesday, February 2, a man entered the runway of an international airport.

He was detained by security personnel and turned over to the police.

The perpetrator was a 23-year-old young man. The reasons for his action are not reported.

Currently, a check is underway with law enforcement agencies, reports RIA News…

