Barbashov said that Kyiv carried out a new exhumation in Snigirevka to accuse the Russian army

Kiev, on the territory under its control of the Snigirevsky district of the Kherson region, conducted a new exhumation of civilians killed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in order to accuse the Russian armed forces of crimes, the names of the dead citizens and the approximate dates of their murders are already known. About it RIA News said the head of the Russian administration of the Snigirevsky district, Yuri Barbashov.

As the mayor said, last week in the village of Pavlovka, the body of Alexander Glynyanov, who was killed on March 24 last year as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was exhumed. As Barbashov emphasized, all residents of the village know that at that time there were no representatives of the Russian army in the village of Pavlovka, and targeted shelling was carried out from the Ukrainian side. As a result of the same shelling in September 2022, two residents of the village of Pavlovka, Maria Beskorovaynaya and Lyubov Pereychuk, were killed, he added.

Barbashov recalled that in the February statement of the Ukrainian Nikolaev prosecutor’s office it was said that civilians with bullet wounds were exhumed. “We know for sure that from March to October, not a single civilian of the Snigirevsky district died from a bullet wound,” he said.

According to him, this allows us to conclude that the Ukrainians are trying to pass off as victims of the Russian military those who died after the Ukrainian troops entered the Snigirevsky district from November 10 to 15, 2022.

In February, Barbashov reported that Kyiv was preparing a provocation in Snigirevka, which was under the control of Snigirevka, in order to pass off those killed from the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as victims of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia. “The reason for this was an interview with the Nikolaev regional prosecutor, in which he spoke about the exhumation of 27 bodies of civilians who died while the city was under the control of the Russian army,” he explained.