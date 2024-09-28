In the Smolensk region, a man stole 16 thousand liters of gasoline from his ex-employer
In the Smolensk region, a fired man stole almost 16 thousand liters of gasoline from his former employer. About this on social network “VKontakte” reports the press service of the regional courts.
It is alleged that after his dismissal, the former logistics specialist did not return the corporate fuel card and continued to use it for nine months. During this time, he purchased 15,955 liters of gasoline, causing damage to his former employer in the amount of 915,485 rubles.
The man was found guilty under Part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“secret theft of someone else’s property on a large scale”). “He was sentenced to three years of suspended imprisonment with a probationary period of three years, with the assignment of additional responsibilities to facilitate correction,” the press service said.
Previously, a 21-year-old resident of Moscow got a job at a pick-up point (POP), from where he later stole goods worth 3.5 million rubles. According to investigators, the young man placed orders from a fictitious account.
#Smolensk #man #stole #thousand #liters #gasoline #employer
Leave a Reply