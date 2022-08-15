with videoAnother time and a prominent role for the Ambassador of Indonesia. Not all Indies veterans are happy with the changes with which the 15 August 1945 Commemoration Foundation reflects on the horrors during the Japanese occupation.
Nico Heemelaar
It is mainly a switch for the older visitors to the National Commemoration 15 August 1945. For years they were used to coming to The Hague early that day to commemorate the end of the Second World War in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Now the commemoration started at 7 p.m.
But some people are very happy with this new time, such as Babs and Irene Velsink from Zoetermeer. For the first time, the two sisters can now be there to reflect on what their parents went through. “Normally we could never because we have to work during the day.”
It is precisely these people that the organization wants to reach by shifting the time. This also provides new opportunities on TV: ‘By broadcasting by the NOS on primetime (comparable to Dam Square on 4 May), the commemoration will have much more of the character we envisioned as a National Commemoration’. And so many viewers of NPO 1 fell on Monday evening in a National Commemoration that they may have never heard of before.
Hunger, forced labour, violence, humiliation and terror
The memorial field opened at 5:00 pm especially for the loyal visitors who thought 7 pm was too late. For them, the ceremony goes beyond remembering the millions who have suffered from hunger, forced labour, violence, humiliation and terror. The day of August 15 also often means a reunion with old acquaintances, followed by a meal in one of the many Indonesian restaurants in The Hague.
The Netherlands has approximately 2 million people who, for whatever reason, have a historical connection with the Dutch East Indies. From Indo-Dutch to Moluccan or Indonesian, everyone has their own family history. However heterogeneous this group may be, they share the suffering their parents or ancestors experienced during the Japanese occupation of the Dutch East Indies. While the Netherlands already celebrated its liberation on 5 May, the Second World War in the Dutch East Indies only ended on 15 August with the capitulation of Japan.
It is sometimes a stepping stone for the organization to serve these different groups and to offer a program that moves with the times. For example, the Federation of Dutch Indies (FIN) became angry on Saturday after being told that the Indonesian ambassador was the first after Prime Minister Mark Rutte to lay a wreath during the ceremony. Last year, the ambassador was only eighth.
‘Out of respect for the victims’
FIN even threatened summary proceedings on Monday against the National Commemoration Foundation 15 August 1945 to prevent this. In its own words, the federation has decided, in consultation with the lawyers and the first generation of Indo-Dutch citizens, to temporarily postpone this procedure ‘out of respect for the victims’.
And so, despite minor adjustments, the commemoration kept much of its familiar character. Actor Beau Schneider told the story of his father Eric Schneider who, as a 7-year-old boy, saw how the Japanese invaded Java in 1942 and whose father was taken to do forced labor on the infamous Burma Railway. Wieteke van Dort read a poem by Willem Wilmink. There were performances by Dutch-Moluccan singer Jessica Manuputty and singer-songwriter Jimmy Tielman, grandson of guitarist Reggy Tielman of the legendary Tielman Brothers.
