It is mainly a switch for the older visitors to the National Commemoration 15 August 1945. For years they were used to coming to The Hague early that day to commemorate the end of the Second World War in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Now the commemoration started at 7 p.m.

But some people are very happy with this new time, such as Babs and Irene Velsink from Zoetermeer. For the first time, the two sisters can now be there to reflect on what their parents went through. “Normally we could never because we have to work during the day.”

It is precisely these people that the organization wants to reach by shifting the time. This also provides new opportunities on TV: ‘By broadcasting by the NOS on primetime (comparable to Dam Square on 4 May), the commemoration will have much more of the character we envisioned as a National Commemoration’. And so many viewers of NPO 1 fell on Monday evening in a National Commemoration that they may have never heard of before.