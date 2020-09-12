In Slovenia, the lady was left with out an arm and went to jail for insurance coverage in one million euros. ABC News…

Julia Adlesich was sentenced to 2 years in jail for the truth that she determined to be left with out an arm with a purpose to obtain insurance coverage in one million euros.

At first, the lady entered into contracts with a number of insurance coverage corporations. After that, her boyfriend reduce off her arm with a round noticed. On the hospital, the lady stated that it was an accident. The lady left the reduce off a part of her hand at house in order that her docs couldn’t sew it again on. Nevertheless, the police discovered a hand, and the docs managed to stitch it on to the lady.

Regulation enforcement officers additionally discovered requests about a man-made hand within the historical past of a younger man’s search on the Web.

Because of this, the court docket sentenced the lady to 2 years in jail for fraudulent actions with insurance coverage. Her boyfriend was imprisoned for 3 years.

Earlier, the Central Financial institution of the Russian Federation warned banks a couple of new fraudulent scheme – attackers can receive details about the balances on buyer accounts via an interactive voice menu.