An environmental organization has lost a legal battle over the Environment Ministry’s decision to allow the culling of 222 brown bears in Slovenia this year by the end of September. In a decision taken on June 16, the Administrative Court ruled that the lawsuit brought by Alpe Adria Green was unjustified. The sentence is not open to appeal. The decision to allow the culling of 222 brown bears by 30 September was issued by the Ministry of the Environment in February, but was suspended by the court in March pending its decision on the Alpe Adria Green appeal.

The organization argues that any such culling permit is illegal and that, under Slovenian and international law, only bears that have been shown to have attacked humans or endangered people or property are allowed to be culled. The court based its decision on the hearing of two professors from the Faculty of Biotechnology in Ljubljana, both of whom were involved in the assessment which was one of the bases for the culling permit. With culling, the country’s brown bear population would be reduced from about 1,000 to about 800 animals. The court found that the planned culling would not “harm the maintenance of a favorable conservation status of the bear population in Slovenia”.

He rejected the argument that the interest of protecting human health could be achieved with individual culls and argued that the planned culling was justified due to the increase in the number of human-bear conflicts due to the population density of bears. According to Alpe Adria Green and an animal rights society AniMa, the court did not take into account data on hunting tourism and public promotion of culinary offerings of bear meat.

