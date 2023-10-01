Former Prime Minister of Slovakia Fico: the republic has problems more serious than Ukraine

Slovakia has problems more serious than Ukraine. This was stated by the chairman of the Direction – Social Democracy party, which won the parliamentary elections in the republic, ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico. His words lead TASS.

“In Slovakia and [наших] people have bigger problems than Ukraine. That’s all I can say now,” he said.

At the same time, the politician said that his party will make every effort to start a dialogue on concluding a truce and ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible. According to him, the Ukrainian conflict is a great tragedy for everyone.