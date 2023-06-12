Former Slovak Prime Minister Pellegrini: European arsenals devastated due to aid to Ukraine

Former Prime Minister of Slovakia, head of the Hlas party Peter Pellegrini on the air of RTVS indicated to the fact that at present the armories of European countries are devastated against the backdrop of the West providing military assistance to Ukraine. According to him, it may take five to ten years to replenish the arsenals.

“Warehouses empty [с вооружениями] throughout Europe, all armies will resupply. This is a job for five to ten years,” he said.

At the same time, the politician stressed that the conflict in Ukraine contributed to the emergence of new prospects for the defense industry in Slovakia. The ex-premier noted that the need for weapons provides the country with income and a large number of new jobs.

In March, Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova announced the easing of financial and civil assistance to Ukraine. According to her, the sources of economic assistance to Kyiv are not endless. The citizens of the country support the Ukrainian refugees, but they are unhappy with the changes in their lives due to their arrival.